Vermont has tips to avoid Medicare ‘open enrollment’ scams

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The state of Vermont is warning senior citizens to avoid scams during the Medicare open enrollment period.

On Monday the Department of Financial Regulation issued a Consumer Alert that explains the varying types of Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Medicare Supplemental insurance.

Commissioner Michael Pieciak says the goal is to help older Vermonters protect themselves against scams and deceptive advertising when determining the health insurance coverage that is best for them.

Some of the suggestions being offered include ensuring people read the fine print of ads; hang up on unsolicited phone calls and people shouldn’t give out personal information over the phone to someone who tells you that you must provide information to keep your Medicare coverage.

This fall’s Medicare Open Enrollment Period runs from Oct. 15 to Dec. 7.