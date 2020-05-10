Vermont hiking trails near peregrine nests closed

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife says a number of hiking trails along some cliffs and overlooks across the state are closed to protect nesting peregrine falcons.

Wildlife biologist Doug Morin says peregrine falcons are sensitive to human presence during their breeding season.

“The areas closed include the portions of the cliffs where the birds are nesting and the trails leading to cliff tops or overlooks," he said.

These sites will remain closed until Aug. 1 or until biologists determine the risk to nesting falcons has passed. If nesting falcons choose new sites, additional sites may be closed.

The return of peregrine falcons to Vermont over the last several decades has been an environmental success story.