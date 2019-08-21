Vermont immigration advocates biking to New Hampshire

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — A number of Vermont immigration advocates are on their way to Dover, New Hampshire, as part of a call for changes to the nation's immigration system.

A handful of people left Montpelier on Wednesday on bicycles as part of region-wide march to the Strafford County Department of Corrections in Dover, New Hampshire, where U.S. Customs and Border Protection holds some people who are awaiting deportation.

The march culminates Saturday at the Dover jail, where delegations also coming from Massachusetts, Maine, Vermont and New Hampshire will walk the last five miles to the detention center where they will call for an end to immigrant detention and deportation until immigration laws are overhauled.

WCAX-TV reports the Vermont cyclists will ride between 40 and 50 miles a day.