Vermont officials to discuss health of moose herd

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The secretary of the Vermont Agency of Natural Resources will be hosting a community forum on the health and status of the state's moose herd.

Julie Moore will be joined by Vermont Fish and Wildlife staff Tuesday to discuss the latest moose study, the management of the heard and impacts of winter ticks on the population. The event takes place from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the Dewey Building in Montpelier.

It's part of an ongoing series of meetings Moore is holding she says to hear the public's thoughts, ideas, questions and concerns.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Board voted this year to drastically reduce the number of moose-hunting permits to 13, down from 80 in 2017.