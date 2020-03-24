Vermont prison worker tests positive; no inmate contact

An employee at the Newport prison has tested positive for COVID-19, the Department of Corrections said.

The employee, who was last at work on March 17, did not have contact with inmates at the Northern State Correctional Facility and no inmates have tested positive for the disease, the department said Monday.

Prison staff has cleaned the area where the staffer worked and increased messaging to remaining staff and inmates about hand washing and hygiene.

As of Monday, the Vermont Health Department was reporting a total of 75 positive cases of COVID-19 in the state and five deaths, four of which were related to a Burlington care facility.

Gov. Phil Scott said Monday Vermonters should prepare for more restrictions to help stem the pandemic that is sweeping the state and the world.

For most people, the coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.