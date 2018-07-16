Vermont receives grant to combat rural youth homelessness

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has awarded Vermont a grant to combat youth homelessness.

HUD New England Regional Administrator David Tille announced the $2 million grant Monday. Vermont was one of 11 jurisdictions selected nationwide. The grant will support the Vermont Balance of State Continuum of Care, which covers the entire state except the most populous county of Chittenden.

Vermont's grant is designed to support rural homeless youth, with a focus on transitional age youth between the ages of 16 and 24.

Officials said that the homelessness rate of this age group has held steady in recent years but individuals often have more complex needs, in part because of the opioid epidemic.