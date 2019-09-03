Vermont reminds hunters of deer carcass import restrictions

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Department of Fish and Wildlife is reminding hunters who travel outside the state about restrictions on the importation of deer and elk carcasses.

The restrictions are designed to stop the spread of chronic wasting disease. They are of particular importance for hunters traveling to Quebec because the always-fatal brain disease was discovered in the Canadian province last year.

The disease of the brain and nervous system is caused by abnormal prion proteins that produce lesions in the brain that cause disorientation, emaciation and other abnormal behaviors.

Hunters are also reminded that it is illegal to use deer urine lures in Vermont because they have the potential to bring the abnormal proteins to the state.

The Vermont Fish and Wildlife website has the details of the restrictions.