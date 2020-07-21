Gov.: Vermont has fewest cases but must keep up guard

In this still image provided by WCAX-TV, Vermont Gov. Phil Scott departs after a media briefing Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in Montpelier, Vt. The Vermont Health Department on Tuesday reported seven new positive cases in Vermont of the virus that causes COVID-19. (WCAX-TV via AP)

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont has the lowest number of COVID-19 cases in the country and hasn't had a death from the illness in more than a month but the state has to remain vigilant because of the rapid spread of the coronavirus in other parts of the country, Republican Gov. Phil Scott said Tuesday.

“In looking across the country, we continue to see a forest fire spreading in the south and west and things could shift back towards us so we have keep our guard up,” said Scott, a Republican, during his regular virus briefing.

The state is considering expanding its mask mandate, Scott said, although he added that he's concerned that “a mandate will create unnecessary conflict.”

"With the numbers that we see in Vermont, particularly in our most rural areas, the data hasn't yet supported a change to the status quo," said Scott, who said he would have more information on Friday.

He advised Vermonters to be smart about where they travel and only go to areas that the state has identified as low risk. Residents who are traveling from other locations or taking a flight or public transportation to Vermont should quarantine for 14 days, he said.

MANCHESTER-AREA CASES

Eighty percent of the 65 patients who tested positive for the virus after taking an antigen test that is not considered to be as accurate as the test used by the Health Department have been retested and only four were confirmed positive cases, said Health Commissioner Dr. Mark Levine.

"Through interviews and lab data, we've determined that 59 of the 65 antigen positives are not cases," he said.

Vermont does not count tests as positive unless they are done with a more reliable system, Levine has said. The Health Department uses a PCR test.

The PCR test is more available and has been used extensively nationally and internationally, Levine said. “Give it a little time and they'll be able to rely on the antigen test, I would hope, too,” he said.

The PCR test is preferable for people who are asymptomatic, Levine said. The likelihood of developing symptoms would probably occur from the fourth to seventh day, he said. The Health Department recommends that people who feel they've been exposed to the virus to get a test on the seventh day, Levine said.

THE NUMBERS

The Vermont Health Department on Tuesday reported seven new positive cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the state's total number since the pandemic began to 1,366.

The total number of deaths from COVID-19 has remained at 56 for more than a month.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms. For some, especially older adults and the infirm, it can cause more severe illness and can lead to death.