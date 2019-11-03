Vermont's Killington Resort opens

KILLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — Ski season is officially underway in the Northeast with the opening of Killington Resort in Vermont.

Killington opened at 11 a.m. on Sunday for pass holders.

The resort plans to open to the general public on Monday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting. Killington says only intermediate and advanced terrain is open and snowmaking may be going on throughout day.

Sunday is also the last day of the resort's bike park operations for the season.