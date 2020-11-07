Vermont's Smugglers Notch reopen after warmth melts snow

STOWE, Vt. (AP) — The Vermont Agency of Transportation says Smugglers Notch between Stowe and Cambridge has been reopened.

The steep, narrow and winding road known officially as Vermont Route 108 was closed earlier this week after a heavy snowfall.

The warm weather melted the snow and the roadway is open again.

It will remain open until closed by weather conditions.