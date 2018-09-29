Vermont utility regulator to probe communications provider

COLCHESTER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's utility regulator is going to investigate service complaints filed against the telecommunications provider Consolidated Communications.

The state Department of Public Service says the company has failed to meet the service quality standards set out in its state permit.

Consolidated merged with Fairpoint Communications last year. In many rural parts of Vermont it is the only telecommunications provider.

Vermont Public Radio reports the number of consumer complaints and installation delays increased dramatically over the same periods of last year.

The Department of Public Service asked for the investigation earlier this month. This week the Public Utility Commission said it would look into the allegations.

In a statement, Consolidated Vice President Michael Shultz says the company's highest priority is to improve service and repair levels across the state of Vermont.