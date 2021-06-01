Vermont works to expand relationship with North Macedonia

MONTPELIER, Vt. (AP) — Vermont's lieutenant governor and commerce secretary are in North Macedonia to expand a relationship with the Balkan country that was previously related to military and security issues.

Lieutenant Gov. Molly Gray and Commerce Secretary Lindsay Kurrle left this past weekend to discuss economic topics with the international partner and are returning late this week, NECN reported. Agriculture, higher education and tourism were topics to be discussed during meetings and site visits, officials said.