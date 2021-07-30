'Veterans need opportunities': New business in Fairfield provides help to veterans July 30, 2021 Updated: July 30, 2021 4:10 p.m.
1 of6
JDog owner Sean-Michael Green, right, chats with client William Murray as his crew of military vets clears out Murray's home in preparation for sale in Milford, Conn. on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
2 of6
From left; JDog crew members Brian Sargent, James Carcano, and Jack Price clear out a home in preparation for sale in Milford, Conn. on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less 3 of6
4 of6
JDog employee Jack Price, right, works with company client William Murray to clear out his garage in preparation for the home's sale in Milford, Conn. on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
5 of6
From left; JDog crew members Brian Sargent, Jonathan Chavez, and James Carcano clear out a home in preparation for sale in Milford, Conn. on Thursday, July 29, 2021.
Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Show More Show Less
6 of6
Sean-Michael Green knows the feeling of loss that can come with leaving the military and returning to civilian life.
He was failing out of high school and decided to join the Marines in 1988. He served in Panama during the First Gulf War. He then left active duty, joining the Selective Marine Corp Reserve, where he served from 1992 to 2000. Since then he’s become an entrepreneur and taken on a career in higher education.
Katrina Koerting covers the environment, Redding, New Milford and surrounding towns for The News-Times. She joined The News-Times in 2015 after spending a few years as a reporter in Virginia.