Vice President Mike Pence plans 3 stops in Michigan

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (AP) — Vice President Mike Pence has scheduled three stops next week in western and southwestern Michigan.

Pence plans to visit Grand Rapids, Portage and Holland on Wednesday, with expected meetings with religious and community leaders. The former Indiana governor also will attend a campaign rally with Sarah Sanders, President Donald Trump’s former spokeswoman.

Michigan is one of four swing states — Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Florida are the others — that could determine the outcome of the 2020 election because their electorates are so evenly divided. Trump's success in breaking the Democrats' so-called blue wall in Michigan, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania was key to him winning the White House.