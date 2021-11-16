Victim's relative testifies at elderly deaths trial in Texas JAMIE STENGLE, Associated Press Nov. 16, 2021 Updated: Nov. 16, 2021 3:39 p.m.
1 of15 Defense attorney Kobby Warren, left, talks with private investigator Tonia Silva as an image of Lu Thi Harris is shown to the court during the murder trial of Billy Chemirmir, right, at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) Tom Fox/AP Show More Show Less
2 of15 Billy Chemirmir, left, watches as the prosecution shows photos of victim Lu Thi Harris during his murder trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) Tom Fox/AP Show More Show Less 3 of15
4 of15 Prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin shows a lipstick stained pillow to the court after showing the evidence to Dallas Police detective Cayce Shelton, right, during the murder trial of Billy Chemirmir at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) Tom Fox/AP Show More Show Less
5 of15 Prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin shows a lipstick stained pillow to the court after showing the evidence to Dallas Police detective Cayce Shelton during the murder trial of Billy Chemirmir at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) Tom Fox/AP Show More Show Less 6 of15
7 of15 Lu Thi Harris' son-in-law Richard Rinehart responds to questions from the prosecution during the murder trial of Billy Chemirmir at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) Tom Fox/AP Show More Show Less
8 of15 Lu Thi Harris' son-in-law Richard Rinehart, left, is shown her jewelry box by prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin as he answered questions on the witness stand during the murder trial of Billy Chemirmir at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) Tom Fox/AP Show More Show Less 9 of15
10 of15 Defense attorney Kobby Warren, left, talks with private investigator Tonia Silva as an image of a lipstick stained pillow is shown to the court during the murder trial of Billy Chemirmir, right, at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) Tom Fox/AP Show More Show Less
11 of15 Defense attorney Kobby Warren cross examines medical examiner Travis Danielsen during the murder trial of Billy Chemirmir at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) Tom Fox/AP Show More Show Less 12 of15
13 of15 Private investigator Kobby Warren, left, talks with defendant Billy Chemirmir during his murder trial at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) Tom Fox/AP Show More Show Less
14 of15 Prosecutor Glen Fitzmartin pins a photo of victim Lu Thi Harris to a map of where she resided during the murder trial of Billy Chemirmir at the Frank Crowley Courts Building in Dallas, Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021. Chemirmir faces life in prison without parole if convicted of capital murder in the death of 81-year-old Lu Thi Harris. (Tom Fox/The Dallas Morning News via AP, Pool) Tom Fox/AP Show More Show Less
15 of15
DALLAS (AP) — One of the 18 older women a man is charged with killing in the Dallas area over a two-year span ran a restaurant in Vietnam before leaving on a helicopter as Saigon fell and was a generous person who loved giving people $2 bills, her son-in-law testified Tuesday.
“My mother-in-law was a hoot. She was very fun to be around,” Richard Rinehart said.