Victories — and casualties — in the labor fight

The Stop & Shop at 855 Bridgeport Avenue in Milford on Monday, April 22. The Stop & Shop at 855 Bridgeport Avenue in Milford on Monday, April 22. Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Brian A. Pounds / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Victories — and casualties — in the labor fight 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

FAIRFIELD — For Tom Wilkinson, of Fairfield, a labor organizer by destiny and a practicing one the last 42 years, the recent successful 11-day strike by some 31,000 Stop & Shop workers was by all accounts a momentous event, perhaps the most momentous of his career.

The strike ended last week and forced European corporate owners to acknowledge the lives of their American workers.

The strike, the placards on the picket lines, the human faces, of course, were what caught the attention of not only the corporation, but the media and the public. That job action, though, came at the end of an exhausting three months of fruitless, frustrating negotiations by Wilkinson and other leaders of the United Food & Commercial Workers International Union.

Work like that takes its toll.

Wilkinson was born and bred in the union town of Lynn, Mass., where his father was a mailman.

”GE was big in town, with the electrical workers,” he said the other day as we sat over coffee. “Everybody was union. ‘Union’ was just part of our vocabulary; it was what we knew.

“We weren’t management, corporate types,” he said. He worked in a union market in Boston and found himself collecting strike benefits even before his probationary period on the job was up.

When a position as an organizer opened, he went for it. He’s never looked back. “You have to go to nonunion places and convince them the union is a better way of life,” he said, summing up the essence of his life’s work.

He advanced to his position as International Vice President, and president of Local 371, United Food & Commercial Workers International Union, responsible for operations in Connecticut and Western Massachusetts. The UFCW is the successor organization to the Amalgamated Meat Cutters and Butcher Workmen of North America.

There’s the whiff of the gunfighter about Wilkinson, tall and slim, silver hair slicked back, a scar here, a scar there, the faded reminders of a more roustabout period in his life.

Today, at age 65, he and wife, Katie, are the parents of two sons and a daughter.

He is a student of the labor movement, a voracious reader who bestows books on labor history — and myriad other topics — on his friends.

Wilkinson is proud, but not vengeful, about the success of this job action. Not because of his role in it, but because of the impact it will have on workers not only here, but around the country.

“This is reverberating around the country. It’s a huge event.” he said. “The importance of this is the connection we made with the nonunion world, like shoppers who would go into nonunion stores and tell the employees there they are shopping there because they support the union workers at Stop & Shop.”

“The heroes — if you want to use that word — of labor are the people who had the guts to organize, who didn’t have the union, to fight to get the union in.”

The struggle of the American labor movement has never been an easy one.

It was 1978, Wilkinson recalled, one of his early days on the job, when he walked through Boston’s Faneuil Hall.

“I saw these guys sweeping, picking up cigarette butts, working pretty hard. So, I asked them if they were interested in the union. Their eyes lit up,” he recounted.

About 50 of them, just about all Haitians, signed cards. “Those people welcomed me into their homes. I lived with them for about two months helping make sure they had a good campaign.

“They got an election and they won. They were going to get a chance to live a part of the American dream.”

But things turned bad. “The day we’re supposed to start negotiations, I’m home and the phone rings,” he says. He repeats, “The phone rings.” He stops. His eyes are welling. He brings his hands to his face and cries. I offer a napkin. The tension of the last few months, it seems, is literally erupting and escaping from his body.

“God,” he gasps and says almost by way of apology, “It’s been an emotional time.” He exhales.

“It’s 7 in the morning. Mister Tom — that’s what they called me — the guy says on the phone. Come quick. Help us. Help us.”

“So, you know what goes on at the start of the 7 a.m. shift? They’re handing off the babies. The mother or father is coming off work, and the other parent is starting. I go down to the jail, and there they are, behind the bars, with the babies.

“That vision haunts me to this day,” he said.

Faneuil Hall and Quincy Market — “the cradle of liberty,” he noted — had been raided by the Immigration and Naturalization Service, the forerunner of today’s ICE, Immigration and Customs Enforcement. He never saw the Haitians again.

There’s another long pause and his facial muscles tense. “That was the worst day of my life.” Another pause. “They were casualties.”

Michael J. Daly is retired editor of the Connecticut Post editorial page. Email: Mike.Daly@hearstmediact.com.