FAIRFIELD — Police said they are investigating a head-on motor vehicle accident that occurred Thursday evening.

Fairfield Fire Chief Dennis McCarthy notified the emergency communications center shortly after 5 p.m. Thursday about a motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Stillson and Fairfield Woods roads, the police department said in a release.

Fairfield Police Crash Reconstructions arrived to the scene and determined that a gray 2019 Ford Escape had been traveling east on Stillson Road when it failed to stop at the stop sign at the intersection of the two roads, police said.

The Ford collided head-on with a red 2016 Mazda CX5 that was traveling south and was beginning to turn left onto Stillson Road, police said. After the collision, the Ford spun around and ended up on the front yard of a Fairfield Woods Road home, crushing the mailbox and post, police said. The Mazda came to rest in the eastbound lane on Fairfield Woods Road, according to police.

The male driver of the Mazda sustained abdominal injuries, bruising and abrasions, police said. He was treated on scene and received medical attention at Bridgeport Hospital, police said.

The male driver of the Ford was treated on scene experiencing an unknown medical condition, which police said may have contributed to the collision. The front seat passenger of the Ford suffered a head laceration and both were transported to Saint Vincent’s Medical Center, police said.

The crash is still under investigation by the Crash Reconstruction Unit.

