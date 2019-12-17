Video captures apparent abduction of Bronx teen

NEW YORK (AP) — Police were searching for a 16-year-old New York City girl on Tuesday after security camera video showed men grabbing her and forcing her into a car as she walked with her mother in the Bronx.

The blurry, black and white video captured a brief struggle as two men jumped out of a car and forced the teenager inside.

The girl's mother was shown grappling with the men then being pushed to the ground. She chased after the car as it drove away.

The incident was reported at around 11:30 p.m. Monday. An Amber Alert was issued Tuesday. Police identified the missing girl as Karol Sanchez.

Police said four men in total were believed to be involved in the apparent abduction, including two who stayed in the car.