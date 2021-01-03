Video of Egypt virus patients' ICU death stirs controversy

CAIRO (AP) — The deaths of at least four coronavirus patients early Sunday at a public Egyptian hospital have stirred controversy after a video of nurses struggling to keep the patients alive was shared widely on social media.
The governor of Sharqia province denied allegations by a relative of one of the patients that the deaths were caused by a lack of oxygen at the government-run intensive care unit treating COVID-19 patients. Gov. Mamdouh Ghorab said the patients died because they suffered chronic diseases in addition to the virus.