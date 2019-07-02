Video shows plane's emergency landing in California desert

BARSTOW, Calif. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot and a passenger were not hurt when their small plane made an emergency landing in a Southern California desert that was recorded on video.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department tweeted out footage from inside the Beechcraft Sundowner as the aircraft glided low over the Mojave National Preserve near Ludlow on Sunday.

The video shot through the front cockpit window shakes violently as the plane hits the ground and comes to a stop. A male voice asks: "Are you okay?" A female voice replies: "Yes. Oh my god."

Officials did not identify the pilot or the passenger, the only people on board.

The pilot told authorities the plane's engine lost oil pressure and stalled during a flight from Needles to Chino.