https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/Views-Love-is-like-a-hydrant-12832137.php Views: Love is like a hydrant Published 1:40 pm, Friday, April 13, 2018 Photo: Justin Papp / Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1of/1 CaptionClose Image 1 of 1 Painted hydrant on the corner of Reef and Post roads in Fairfield. Painted hydrant on the corner of Reef and Post roads in Fairfield. Photo: Justin Papp / Hearst Connecticut Media Views: Love is like a hydrant 1 / 1 Back to Gallery Most Popular 1 Police: Fairfield man hit-and-ran in Barcelona Wine Bar parking lot 2 Residents seek ban on parking near Ludlowe High 3 Police: On his way home from Bill’s Crossroads, Fairfield man crashes into utility pole 4 Police: Trumbull man gets burned for harassing Tinder match 5 Police: Hamden man charged with DWI after January Post Road head-on collision 6 School projects get the nod from the Board of Finance 7 Affidavit: Video shows pedestrian did not have right of way in fatal accident View Comments © 2018 Hearst Communications, Inc.