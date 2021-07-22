Violence overshadows memorial Mass for slain Haitian leader DÁNICA COTO, Associated Press July 22, 2021 Updated: July 22, 2021 2:20 p.m.
1 of8 A man yells for justice during a memorial service for assassinated Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in the Cathedral of Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Moïse was killed in his home on July 7. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 The city mayor's security guard stands by during a memorial service for slain Haitian President Jovenel Moïse in the Cathedral of Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Moïse was killed in his home on July 7. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 People call for justice as they point to a portrait of the late President Jovenel Moïse during a memorial service for him in the Cathedral of Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Moïse was killed in his home on July 7. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 A person cries during a memorial service for assassinated President Jovenel Moïse in the Cathedral of Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Moïse was killed in his home on July 7. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 A man touches a portrait of the late Haitian President Jovenel Moïse outside the Cathedral where a memorial service for him takes place in Cap-Haitien, Haiti, Thursday, July 22, 2021. Moïse was killed in his home on July 7. Matias Delacroix/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
CAP-HAITIEN, Haiti (AP) — A priest told mourners at a memorial service Thursday for slain President Jovenel Moïse that too much blood is being shed in Haiti as authorities warned of more violence ahead of his funeral.
The Rev. Jean-Gilles Sem spoke to dozens of people wearing white T-shirts emblazoned with Moïse’s picture.