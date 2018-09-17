Virgin Mary statue in New Mexico reportedly 'cries' — again

HOBBS, N.M. (AP) — A Virgin Mary sculpture in a New Mexico Catholic church is "crying" — again.

The Hobbs News-Sun reports parishioners say the bronze Our Lady of Guadalupe statue at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church in Hobbs was seen weeping for the firth time since May.

Devotees say the statue was seen weeping Thursday as parishioners prepared for a weekend family fair.

Parish office manager Judy Ronquillo says he saw the tears as volunteers moved the statue to a sanctuary.

The stories of the tears have brought visitors from around the American Southwest to the church and sparked an investigation by the Catholic Diocese of Las Cruces.

The diocese says if the cause of the phenomenon is supernatural, the church "must discern if it is from God or from the devil."

