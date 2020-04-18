Virginia coronavirus cases increase by more than 550

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia health authorities are reporting more than 550 new coronavirus cases, one of the largest 1-day increases since virus arrived in the state.

The numbers released Saturday by the Virginia Department of Health also show the state's death toll from COVID-19 increased from 231 to 258. That's more than a 10 percent increase in a single day.

The number of coronavirus cases reported Saturday increased to more than 8,000. That's an increase of more than 560 from the nearly 7,500 cases reported Friday.

The state's caseload is being watched closely as a possible indication of when Virginia could begin relaxing some of the stay-at-home restrictions that have been in place now for more than 30 days. Recently released federal guidelines suggest that states can start phasing in opening of businesses when they see a two-week decline in cases.

Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam said Friday that Virginia is still seeing an increase in cases, not a decrease.