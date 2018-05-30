Virginia lawmakers set to expand Medicaid

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to end a budget stalemate and pass Medicaid expansion.

Both chambers of the Republican-controlled General Assembly are scheduled to meet Wednesday to take up a state budget plan that expands the publicly funded health care program for the poor. About 400,000 low-income adults would be newly eligible.

Democrats have pushed unsuccessfully for years to expand Medicaid in Virginia. Several state Republicans dropped their opposition this year, saying the state would be better off with increased federal funding for the program.

Pro-expansion lawmakers have a majority in both chambers, and Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam is a strong proponent of expansion.

A tally from the Kaiser Family Foundation shows that Virginia will become the 33rd state to approve Medicaid expansion.