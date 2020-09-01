Virginia man charged after child fatally shoots self

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has been arrested in the death of a child who got ahold of a gun and fatally shot himself, according to police.

Naquan Shamikel Jones, 23, was charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and allowing a child access of a loaded firearm, news outlets reported Monday, citing online court records.

Emergency responders were called to a home Saturday afternoon after it was reported the child, who was under 5 years old, picked up a loaded gun and accidentally shot himself, according to a Virginia Beach police statement. The boy was taken to the hospital with injuries that were considered life-threatening and he later died, the statement said.

Authorities did not say how Jones knew the child.

Jones was set to appear in Virginia Beach General District Court on Thursday for a bond hearing. It was unclear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.