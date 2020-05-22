Virginia man wounded in police shooting released from jail

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — A Virginia man who was shot by police and suffered serious wounds has been released from jail over concerns about his health.

A Norfolk Circuit Judge set Isaiah Swift's bond at $50,000 Thursday and the inmate was released to recover at a family member's home, records show.

The decision reversed a Wednesday ruling by a separate judge, who cited the 23-year-old's criminal record and refused to grant him bond, news outlets reported.

Swift was shot by a Norfolk police officer as the agency was attempting to serve him an arrest warrant May 2, the department said. He spent two weeks in a hospital receiving at least three emergency surgeries for the gunshot wound to his back, according to defense attorney Daymen Robinson. Swift was then brought to jail last week on a charge of being a felon in possession of a firearm, The Virginian-Pilot said.

Robinson appealed the Wednesday decision and has said medical staff could not properly care for his client, who had his spleen removed, could barely walk and feared for his life in jail.

In granting Swift's release Thursday, The Pilot quoted Circuit Judge Jerraud Jones as saying Swift was “at risk” by remaining incarcerated.

Police said officers shot Swift because he was armed and refused commands, and prosecutors alleged that video showed Swift had dropped a gun and was reaching for it when the officer shot him. Swift has contended that he did not have a weapon at the time, according to news outlets.

The Norfolk officer involved in the shooting was not identified and was placed on paid administrative duty while Virginia State Police investigated, officials said.