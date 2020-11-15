Virginia teenager charged after high-speed chase on Beltway

SPRINGFIELD, Va. (AP) — Law enforcement authorities in Virginia said a teenager was arrested and charged with drag racing Sunday following a chase on the Capital Beltway that reached speeds of more than 130 mph (209 kmh).

Virginia State Police said a trooper saw a group of vehicles slow down to about 20 mph (32 kmh) and line up as if preparing to drag race around 12:05 a.m. Sunday on Interstate 495. Three of the vehicles then sped off when the trooper pulled behind them, and they did not stop after he activated his lights and sirens.

The 17-year-old boy, of Woodbridge, eventually exited the Beltway, ran several red lights, did a U-turn in a parking lot and crashed with a sport utility vehicle at an intersection, the State Police said in a news release. The agency said “two troopers purposely made contact with the pursuit vehicle in order to bring it to a stop,” which it did after striking a brick column.

The teenager sustained minor injuries and was taken to a hospital. The three adult passengers in the SUV were not injured.

The State Police said the juvenile was also charged with driving without a license, felony eluding police and felony hit and run.