Virus fallout, slow internet worry businesses in German vote PIETRO DE CRISTOFARO and GEIR MOULSON, Associated Press Sep. 17, 2021 Updated: Sep. 17, 2021 3:30 a.m.
1 of8 FOR HOLD - FILE - In this Friday, July 12, 2019 file photo, rain drops cover the window of a car as German Chancellor Angela Merkel arrives for the opening of the James-Simon-Galerie of at the Museum's Island in Berlin. Germany prepares for the Sept. 26 election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel at the helm of Europe's biggest economy, satisfaction with the old government and expectations of the new one vary widely across the country of 83 million. Markus Schreiber/AP Show More Show Less
2 of8 Three elections posters show Social Democratic top candidate for chancellor Olaf Scholz, left, Christian Democratic top candidate Armin Laschet, center, and top candidate of the Greens Annalena Baerbock in Frankfurt, Germany, Wednesday, Sept. 15, 2021. Letters read "Chancellor for Germany" for Scholz, "determined for Germany" for Scholz and "come we change politics" for Baerbock. Germany prepares for the Sept. 26 election that will determine who succeeds Chancellor Angela Merkel at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy. While some of the issues that voters say are most important to them, including climate change and the economy, are global or national in scope, the splintered election campaign has meant many are judging Germany's next leader by focusing on intensely local and personal questions. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less 3 of8
4 of8 FOR HOLD -FILE - In this Friday, July 16, 2021, file photo, debris hangs on a damaged bridge over the Ahr river in Schuld, Germany after massive floods in the region. Germany's parliament last week approved a 30 billion-Euro, 35 billion Dollars, rebuilding fund for the swath of western Germany affected by the flooding. Overseeing that long-term effort will fall to Germany's next administration. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less
5 of8 FOR HOLD -FILE - In this Thursday, July 15, 2021, file photo, a person stands in front of destroyed houses in Schuld, Germany, after massive floods in the region. Germany's parliament last week approved a 30 billion-Euro, 35 billion Dollars, rebuilding fund for the swath of western Germany affected by the flooding. Overseeing that long-term effort will fall to Germany's next administration. Michael Probst/AP Show More Show Less 6 of8
7 of8 FOR HOLD - In this Monday, May 10, 2021 file photo, people enjoy the sunny weather and drink beer on the re-opening day of beer gardens, following the lifting of measures to avoid the spread of the corona virus, at Bavarian lake 'Ammersee' in front of the alps in Inning, Germany. Germany has overall managed the pandemic far better than many of its peers and its daily death toll remains significantly below that of neighboring France, which has a smaller population, for instance. All three candidates for chancellor have said no further lockdown is planned. Matthias Schrader/AP Show More Show Less
8 of8
GOLSSEN, Germany (AP) — A mill owner in eastern Germany hopes the next government will restore supply chains disrupted by the coronavirus pandemic. A brewer in the country’s south wants a more predictable strategy for responding to the virus and a better cellphone network. A hotel owner in the west wants money, fast, to clean up after devastating floods.
A crowded race to succeed Chancellor Angela Merkel after she decided not to extend her 16 years in office has left many Germans uninspired and undecided ahead of the Sept. 26 parliamentary election. While some of the issues that voters say are most important to them — including climate change and the economy — are global or national in scope, many have local and personal priorities.
Written By
PIETRO DE CRISTOFARO and GEIR MOULSON