Virus, housing issues await returning California lawmakers DON THOMPSON and ADAM BEAM, Associated Press Jan. 10, 2021 Updated: Jan. 10, 2021 11:33 a.m.
FILE — In this June 10, 2020 file photo Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, D-Lakewood, left, talks with Assembly Republican Leader Marie Waldron, of Escondido, during the Assembly session in Sacramento, Calif. Families and a small-business economy ravaged b the coronavirus and a state agency torn by a related fraud that could top $2 billion are some of the issues the two Assembly leaders and their members face when they return to the Capitol in the new year. Rich Pedroncelli/AP
A reminder of the pandemic is mixed in with a holiday greeting at Theodore Judah Elementary School in Sacramento, Calif., Thursday, Dec. 17, 2020. California lawmakers have a fixit list of items ahead of them when they return to the Capitol in the new year. With many schools teaching through distance learning to protect students and teachers from classroom transmission of the coronavirus, high-speed internet access to disadvantaged communities is among their priorities. Rich Pedroncelli/AP
The office of the California Employment Development Department is seen in Sacramento, Calif., Friday, Dec. 18, 2020. Facing as much as $2 b billion in fraud, the EDD is near the top of California lawmakers fixit list as they prepare to return to the state Capitol in the new year. Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE — In this Sept. 11, 2019 file photo state Senate Republican Leader Shannon Grove, of Bakersfield, left, talks with Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins of San Diego, during the Senate session in Sacramento, Calif. Families and a small-business economy ravaged by the coronavirus and a state agency torn by a related fraud that could top $2 billion are some of the issues the two Senate leaders and their members face when they return to the Capitol in the new year. Rich Pedroncelli/AP
FILE — In this Feb. 19, 2020 file photo, Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, of San Diego, left, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon, of Lakewood, at the Capitol in Sacramento, Calif. Families and a small-business economy ravaged b the coronavirus and a state agency torn by a related fraud that could top $2 billion are some of the issues the two Legislative leaders and their members face when they return to the Capitol in the new year. Rich Pedroncelli/AP
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Mending California's coronavirus-ravaged economy and fixing a state unemployment agency that is at the center of a titanic fraud case that could exceed $2 billion are at the top of the to-do list when lawmakers resume their session on Monday.
They already have introduced numerous bills responding to the pandemic, ranging from extending protections for renters to attempting to regain some decision-making authority they had delegated to Gov. Gavin Newsom. They pushed back their usual start by one week because of the latest coronavirus surge.
Written By
DON THOMPSON and ADAM BEAM