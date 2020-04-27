Virus measures postpone sentencing in Nebraska Keadle case

BEATRICE, Neb. (AP) — A man convicted of killing a Nebraska college student whose body has never been found has seen his sentencing postponed as court officials adhere to measures to contain the spread of the coronavirus outbreak.

Joshua Keadle’s sentencing, which had been set to take place Wednesday, has been reset for May 21 in Gage County District Court, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Keadle was found guilty of second-degree murder in the death of 19-year-old Tyler Thomas, who disappeared Dec. 3, 2010, after she left a party near Peru State College in southeastern Nebraska.

Prosecutors argued during the trial that Keadle, who was a Peru State classmate of Thomas’, told authorities he and Thomas had sex in his vehicle the night she disappeared. Keadle later told investigators he and Thomas argued and that Thomas threatened to report he had raped her.

Keadle has maintained he left Thomas alive at a Missouri River boat ramp near campus.

Keadle faces 20 years to life when he’s sentenced next month.