Virus numbers to allow Burlington students more class time

BURLINGTON, Vt. (AP) — A low number of cases of the virus that causes COVID-19 means students in Burlington will be able to spend more time in class rather than study online.

WCAX-VT reports Burlington officials say starting Sept. 19, students in kindergarten through grade 2 will transition from two days of in-person learning to four days.

On Oct. 26, student in grades 3 through 5 will make the same transition.

In a virtual meeting Wednesday, Mayor Miro Weinberger said the low number of virus cases in the city in September was better than officials could have expected.

“The numbers in our schools, in the city and the state are suggesting that it’s time to move back to more in-person instruction," Burlington School Superintendent Tom Flanagan said during the meeting with the mayor.

Since August, the University of Vermont and Champlain College have conducted nearly 70,000 virus tests with 27 students testing positive.