Virus prompts Portland State University to lay off 106

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland State University says it is laying off 106 employees to help reduce the financial impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It is our sincere hope that these reductions are short-lived and the employees are able to return to their regular work no later than September 27,” PSU Interim President Stephen Percy said Friday in a statement. “We are developing scenarios for the safe reopening of our campus.”

Percy said PSU is losing $13 million “as a result of the actions taken to combat COVID-19.” There will likely be additional losses from expected state funding cuts, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

The 106 employees will retain benefits during the layoff, Percy said.

Other Oregon universities have announced staff changes as a result of financial impacts related to the coronavirus. The University of Oregon previously announced 282 employee layoffs due to budget impacts.

The Higher Education Coordinating Commission estimates Oregon’s public colleges could lose some $130 million this spring.