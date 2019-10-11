Visitation reinstated at some Oklahoma prisons after unrest

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma prison officials say visitation is being reinstated at some state prisons locked down after one inmate was killed and three dozen were hurt during coordinated violence resulting from race-based gang tension.

The Department of Corrections said Friday visitation will resume this weekend at the medium-security units of Joseph Harp Correctional Center, James Crabtree Correctional Center, Lexington Correctional Center and Oklahoma State Penitentiary. Normal operations, including visitation, also will resume at minimum-security prisons.

Authorities say five other state prisons and three privately operated prisons in the state will remain locked down.

Visitation was suspended and all state prisons locked down after fights erupted in six prisons last month. Afterward, Gov. Kevin Stitt issued an executive order to crack down on contraband cellphones he said were used to facilitate the violence.