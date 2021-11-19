Voters cast ballots in bellwether Malaysian state election Nov. 19, 2021 Updated: Nov. 19, 2021 10:16 p.m.
1 of11 A Malaysian voter dips her finger on ink during a state election at a voting center in Malacca, Malaysia, Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. The Malaysian southern state of Malacca hold elections that will be a test for Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob's ethnic Malay party as it face-off against its allies in the government for the first time amid a widening rift. Vincent Thian/AP Show More Show Less
Malacca, Malaysia (AP) — Voters wearing masks cast their ballots on Saturday in a Malaysian state election that pits Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s Malay party against its allies in the government for the first time amid a widening rift.
The poll in southern Malacca state is seen as a bellwether for voting behavior that could shape political alliances in national elections, which are not due until 2023 but are widely expected to be called next year.