Assembly passes bills on firearm storage, pot convictions

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Bills to push people to safely store firearms and to streamline the sealing of marijuana convictions passed a key vote Tuesday in the state Assembly ahead of a legislative deadline.

The two votes were among a flurry being held by Assembly lawmakers as the deadline approaches.

The measures also would have to pass the Nevada Senate before heading to the governor.

The Assembly passed legislation that would create a criminal penalty for a person who negligently stores their firearm in a place where a child could access it.

The legislation would make the offense a misdemeanor.

The body also approved legislation that seeks to streamline the sealing of low-level marijuana convictions.

Assemblyman William McCurdy II, a Democrat, is a sponsor of the legislation and has told lawmakers it would help people with such convictions gain employment and remove the stigma of a criminal past.