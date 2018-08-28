Voting rights nonprofit sent public records requests

WESTLAND, Mich. (AP) — A voting rights nonprofit affiliated with a Democratic super PAC says it filed the public records requests for ballots from the 2016 general election.

Priorities USA Foundation tells The Detroit News it contracted a third party to send hundreds of public records requests to clerks throughout Michigan seeking copies of ballots and accompanying materials from the election.

The nonpartisan foundation is affiliated with Priorities USA Action, a self-defined "progressive" super political action committee that spent $6.4 million supporting Democrat Hillary Clinton and $126 million opposing Republican Donald Trump in the 2016 presidential election.

The foundation says the requests were sent as part of research aimed at determining "whether any discrepancies exist in the ballot process across various states and precincts that might disproportionately affect certain communities, particularly communities of color and young people."