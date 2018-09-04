Vukmir promises to meet with all Supreme Court nominees

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir is promising to meet with all nominees to the U.S. Supreme Court.

Vukmir made the promise on Tuesday as confirmation hearings for Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh were set to begin.

Vukmir's position is a dig at her opponent, Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin. She has not yet met with Kavanaugh, whom President Donald Trump announced as his selection in July.

Baldwin has offered dates for a meeting but the White House has not yet responded. Baldwin did meet with previous nominees, including the last Trump pick Neil Gorsuch.

Baldwin voted against Gorsuch and also opposes Kavanaugh.

Vukmir says Tuesday that "Baldwin tells you she's in your corner, but she refused to perform a basic function of her job."

___

This story has been corrected to show that Baldwin, not Vukmir, voted against Gorsuch and opposes Kavanaugh.