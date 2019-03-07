https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/W-Va-House-OKs-bill-to-hike-fines-for-passing-13670342.php
W.Va. House OKs bill to hike fines for passing school buses
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — The West Virginia House of Delegates has passed a bill that would increase fines for passing a stopped school bus whose warning lights are flashing.
The House approved the bill on a 90-1 vote Thursday. The bill now goes to the governor.
Violators would see minimum fines doubled to $500 for a first offense and $1,000 for a second offense under the bill. It also carries a maximum six-month jail term.
The bill also would double driver's license suspensions to 60 days for a first offense and 180 days for a second offense.
It also would require exterior cameras on the front and back of all county school buses bought after July 1.
