By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Advisory Vote 33 - Repeal Equipment Rental Tax.

TP PR Repealed Maintnd
Adams 3 2 3,921 957
Asotin 7 6 8,342 2,711
Benton 50 49 71,677 24,817
Chelan 21 20 27,932 11,807
Clallam 24 23 29,612 14,472
Clark 125 122 164,677 86,113
Columbia 2 1 1,816 438
Cowlitz 30 29 43,954 12,955
Douglas 10 9 15,228 4,775
Ferry 2 1 3,346 731
Franklin 15 14 22,589 7,673
Garfield 2 2 1,123 252
Grant 19 18 28,505 7,103
Grays Harb 20 19 26,336 9,648
Island 24 23 31,087 18,487
Jefferson 12 11 11,060 11,857
King 595 594 482,013 619,771
Kitsap 79 77 90,491 57,018
Kittitas 11 10 16,893 6,841
Klickitat 7 6 8,866 3,357
Lewis 23 22 34,441 8,740
Lincoln 4 3 5,674 979
Mason 18 17 25,237 9,447
Okanogan 11 10 13,892 5,577
Pacific 7 6 9,768 3,488
Pend Oreil 4 3 6,694 1,356
Pierce 227 227 286,591 150,442
San Juan 6 5 5,311 6,276
Skagit 35 31 41,419 21,363
Skamania 4 3 4,871 1,791
Snohomish 213 212 250,172 156,119
Spokane 145 141 186,567 90,400
Stevens 15 15 21,446 4,108
Thurston 82 79 91,089 62,747
Wahkiakum 2 1 2,171 622
Walla Wlla 16 13 18,060 8,167
Whatcom 64 63 71,220 57,791
Whitman 11 9 10,955 6,923
Yakima 55 54 66,271 23,728
Totals 2,000 1,950 2,241,317 1,521,847

AP Elections 11-13-2020 09:03