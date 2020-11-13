By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Advisory Vote 34 - Repeal Business Tax Hike.

TP PR Repealed Maintnd
Adams 3 2 4,009 836
Asotin 7 6 8,459 2,471
Benton 50 49 73,156 22,548
Chelan 21 20 28,511 10,965
Clallam 24 23 30,028 13,759
Clark 125 122 168,586 79,304
Columbia 2 1 1,869 381
Cowlitz 30 29 44,293 12,077
Douglas 10 9 15,477 4,464
Ferry 2 1 3,364 687
Franklin 15 14 22,988 7,166
Garfield 2 2 1,122 251
Grant 19 18 28,621 6,649
Grays Harb 20 19 26,792 8,924
Island 24 23 31,728 17,222
Jefferson 12 11 11,126 11,477
King 595 594 513,277 579,197
Kitsap 79 77 91,886 54,385
Kittitas 11 10 17,025 6,428
Klickitat 7 6 8,778 3,272
Lewis 23 22 34,916 7,917
Lincoln 4 3 5,746 880
Mason 18 17 25,827 8,615
Okanogan 11 10 14,421 4,985
Pacific 7 6 9,902 3,251
Pend Oreil 4 3 6,705 1,296
Pierce 227 227 293,792 138,675
San Juan 6 5 5,366 6,017
Skagit 35 31 42,210 19,785
Skamania 4 3 4,880 1,731
Snohomish 213 212 260,665 144,528
Spokane 145 141 190,639 83,965
Stevens 15 15 21,372 4,087
Thurston 82 79 93,907 58,787
Wahkiakum 2 1 2,166 613
Walla Wlla 16 13 18,415 7,515
Whatcom 64 63 72,998 54,429
Whitman 11 9 11,073 6,656
Yakima 55 54 67,119 22,532
Totals 2,000 1,950 2,313,214 1,418,727

AP Elections 11-13-2020 09:03