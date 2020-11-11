By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Constitutional Amendment SJR 8212 - Invest Public

Funds.

TP PR Approved Rejected
Adams 3 2 1,475 3,380
Asotin 7 6 4,049 7,009
Benton 50 49 32,404 63,034
Chelan 21 20 15,052 24,574
Clallam 24 23 18,400 25,852
Clark 125 122 103,732 149,209
Columbia 2 1 613 1,646
Cowlitz 30 29 16,578 39,848
Douglas 10 9 6,282 13,227
Ferry 2 1 1,028 3,007
Franklin 15 14 9,724 20,223
Garfield 2 2 432 935
Grant 19 18 10,033 25,180
Grays Harb 20 18 11,170 23,577
Island 24 23 21,621 28,162
Jefferson 12 11 12,149 10,946
King 595 593 652,602 455,953
Kitsap 79 77 64,135 83,623
Kittitas 11 10 8,637 15,172
Klickitat 7 6 4,052 7,825
Lewis 23 22 12,233 30,469
Lincoln 4 3 1,785 4,780
Mason 18 17 11,704 22,922
Okanogan 11 10 6,549 12,848
Pacific 7 6 4,389 8,738
Pend Oreil 4 3 2,141 5,862
Pierce 227 225 172,143 256,810
San Juan 6 5 6,070 5,696
Skagit 35 31 25,251 36,923
Skamania 4 3 2,131 4,503
Snohomish 213 211 175,382 233,819
Spokane 145 141 104,744 173,697
Stevens 15 12 5,447 15,099
Thurston 82 78 67,866 85,074
Wahkiakum 2 1 808 1,971
Walla Wlla 16 11 8,555 13,344
Whatcom 64 63 75,294 53,935
Whitman 11 9 7,821 10,050
Yakima 55 53 31,726 56,714
Totals 2,000 1,938 1,716,207 2,035,636

AP Elections 11-11-2020 14:03