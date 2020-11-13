WA-Amend-SJR8212InvestPubFund-Cnty

By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the voting on the Constitutional Amendment SJR 8212 - Invest Public

Funds.

TP PR Approved Rejected Adams 3 2 1,475 3,380 Asotin 7 6 4,049 7,009 Benton 50 49 32,656 63,492 Chelan 21 20 15,052 24,574 Clallam 24 23 18,541 26,057 Clark 125 122 103,882 149,442 Columbia 2 1 613 1,646 Cowlitz 30 29 16,590 39,881 Douglas 10 9 6,448 13,548 Ferry 2 1 1,028 3,007 Franklin 15 14 9,724 20,223 Garfield 2 2 432 935 Grant 19 18 10,109 25,338 Grays Harb 20 19 11,556 24,341 Island 24 23 21,621 28,162 Jefferson 12 11 12,149 10,946 King 595 594 653,884 456,996 Kitsap 79 77 64,215 83,739 Kittitas 11 10 8,637 15,172 Klickitat 7 6 4,150 8,008 Lewis 23 22 12,233 30,469 Lincoln 4 3 1,785 4,780 Mason 18 17 11,704 22,922 Okanogan 11 10 6,549 12,848 Pacific 7 6 4,389 8,738 Pend Oreil 4 3 2,141 5,862 Pierce 227 227 173,211 258,287 San Juan 6 5 6,070 5,696 Skagit 35 31 25,251 36,923 Skamania 4 3 2,131 4,503 Snohomish 213 212 175,679 234,270 Spokane 145 141 104,744 173,697 Stevens 15 15 6,481 18,832 Thurston 82 79 68,632 86,206 Wahkiakum 2 1 808 1,971 Walla Wlla 16 13 10,140 16,259 Whatcom 64 63 75,294 53,935 Whitman 11 9 7,821 10,050 Yakima 55 54 32,302 57,463 Totals 2,000 1,950 1,724,176 2,049,607

