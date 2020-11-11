https://www.fairfieldcitizenonline.com/news/article/WA-House-6-Cnty-15720203.php
WA-House-6-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for U.S. House District 6.
|TP
|PR
|Kilmer
|Kreislmr
|Clallam
|24
|23
|25,037
|22,292
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|17,574
|18,147
|Jefferson
|12
|11
|16,952
|7,051
|Kitsap
|79
|77
|91,332
|62,102
|Mason
|14
|13
|13,208
|14,302
|Pierce
|62
|61
|80,822
|42,545
|Totals
|211
|203
|244,925
|166,439
AP Elections 11-11-2020 14:03
View Comments