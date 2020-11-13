By The Associated Press

Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in

the race for Insurance Commissioner.

TP PR Kreidler Patel
Adams 3 2 1,888 2,900
Asotin 7 6 5,163 5,756
Benton 50 49 45,942 49,107
Chelan 21 20 21,042 18,314
Clallam 24 23 27,158 17,901
Clark 125 122 148,781 102,448
Columbia 2 1 837 1,355
Cowlitz 30 29 27,726 28,181
Douglas 10 9 9,231 10,462
Ferry 2 1 1,800 2,169
Franklin 15 14 15,398 14,807
Garfield 2 2 529 785
Grant 19 18 14,450 20,194
Grays Harb 20 19 20,222 15,350
Island 24 23 30,975 18,686
Jefferson 12 11 17,466 5,866
King 595 594 900,846 229,511
Kitsap 79 77 96,327 50,905
Kittitas 11 10 12,517 10,954
Klickitat 7 6 6,242 5,804
Lewis 23 22 18,229 23,883
Lincoln 4 3 2,200 4,216
Mason 18 17 19,567 14,747
Okanogan 11 10 9,862 9,229
Pacific 7 6 7,534 5,566
Pend Oreil 4 3 3,268 4,625
Pierce 227 227 271,721 162,257
San Juan 6 5 9,501 2,627
Skagit 35 31 38,593 23,960
Skamania 4 3 3,401 3,201
Snohomish 213 212 271,668 138,575
Spokane 145 141 149,193 123,241
Stevens 15 15 9,880 15,045
Thurston 82 79 106,145 50,405
Wahkiakum 2 1 1,308 1,392
Walla Wlla 16 13 14,104 12,446
Whatcom 64 63 88,681 39,045
Whitman 11 9 10,779 6,953
Yakima 55 54 48,210 41,651
Totals 2,000 1,950 2,488,384 1,294,519

AP Elections 11-13-2020 09:03