WA-LndCom-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for Lands Commissioner.
|TP
|PR
|Franz
|Pederson
|Adams
|3
|2
|1,545
|3,365
|Asotin
|7
|6
|3,994
|7,267
|Benton
|50
|49
|35,221
|61,976
|Chelan
|21
|20
|18,133
|22,749
|Clallam
|24
|23
|23,216
|23,402
|Clark
|125
|122
|129,017
|129,310
|Columbia
|2
|1
|633
|1,666
|Cowlitz
|30
|29
|22,541
|34,630
|Douglas
|10
|9
|7,295
|12,604
|Ferry
|2
|1
|1,420
|2,724
|Franklin
|15
|14
|12,581
|18,379
|Garfield
|2
|2
|356
|1,026
|Grant
|19
|18
|11,049
|24,447
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|15,939
|19,346
|Island
|24
|23
|27,323
|23,838
|Jefferson
|12
|11
|16,465
|7,292
|King
|595
|593
|836,046
|308,951
|Kitsap
|79
|77
|84,279
|66,968
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|10,371
|14,103
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|5,275
|6,991
|Lewis
|23
|22
|13,762
|29,698
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|1,590
|5,147
|Mason
|18
|17
|16,290
|18,732
|Okanogan
|11
|10
|9,038
|10,889
|Pacific
|7
|6
|6,457
|7,012
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|2,574
|5,499
|Pierce
|227
|225
|232,897
|206,595
|San Juan
|6
|5
|9,101
|3,314
|Skagit
|35
|31
|32,606
|31,840
|Skamania
|4
|3
|2,900
|3,952
|Snohomish
|213
|211
|236,001
|181,173
|Spokane
|145
|141
|127,572
|152,191
|Stevens
|15
|12
|6,463
|14,506
|Thurston
|82
|78
|88,837
|66,944
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,072
|1,722
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|9,992
|12,636
|Whatcom
|64
|63
|78,650
|54,600
|Whitman
|11
|9
|9,245
|9,007
|Yakima
|55
|53
|39,716
|50,459
|Totals
|2,000
|1,938
|2,187,462
|1,656,950
AP Elections 11-11-2020 14:03
