WA-LtGov-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the race for Lieutenant Governor.
|TP
|PR
|Heck
|Liias
|Adams
|3
|2
|1,551
|1,080
|Asotin
|7
|6
|4,762
|2,996
|Benton
|50
|47
|31,357
|25,211
|Chelan
|21
|20
|14,212
|9,439
|Clallam
|24
|20
|19,041
|10,431
|Clark
|125
|117
|103,375
|76,865
|Columbia
|2
|1
|720
|434
|Cowlitz
|30
|28
|21,639
|12,672
|Douglas
|10
|9
|6,358
|3,854
|Ferry
|2
|1
|1,404
|860
|Franklin
|15
|14
|9,649
|8,097
|Garfield
|2
|2
|448
|266
|Grant
|19
|11
|8,003
|5,097
|Grays Harb
|20
|18
|16,861
|7,745
|Island
|24
|23
|21,636
|14,429
|Jefferson
|12
|10
|11,978
|6,282
|King
|595
|560
|522,181
|440,236
|Kitsap
|79
|75
|67,053
|44,704
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|8,479
|6,004
|Klickitat
|7
|5
|3,952
|2,876
|Lewis
|23
|22
|14,713
|7,742
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|1,769
|922
|Mason
|18
|17
|16,566
|7,685
|Okanogan
|11
|8
|5,842
|3,818
|Pacific
|7
|6
|6,566
|2,974
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|2,671
|1,840
|Pierce
|227
|214
|205,271
|113,536
|San Juan
|6
|5
|4,597
|5,375
|Skagit
|35
|25
|22,407
|14,369
|Skamania
|4
|3
|2,555
|1,602
|Snohomish
|213
|202
|167,362
|134,207
|Spokane
|145
|136
|104,524
|82,338
|Stevens
|15
|12
|6,732
|4,072
|Thurston
|82
|73
|77,878
|38,820
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,052
|589
|Walla Wlla
|16
|11
|8,636
|6,264
|Whatcom
|64
|61
|50,858
|41,871
|Whitman
|11
|8
|6,185
|5,091
|Yakima
|55
|42
|28,794
|20,239
|Totals
|2,000
|1,831
|1,609,637
|1,172,932
AP Elections 11-09-2020 15:03
