WA-Ref-90-ReqPubSchoolSexEd-Cnty
By The Associated Press
Here are the latest, unofficial returns from Washington by county in
the voting on the Referendum 90 - Require Sex Education.
|TP
|PR
|Approved
|Rejected
|Adams
|3
|2
|1,508
|3,494
|Asotin
|7
|6
|5,517
|5,932
|Benton
|50
|49
|37,454
|62,733
|Chelan
|21
|20
|18,895
|21,043
|Clallam
|24
|23
|24,033
|22,321
|Clark
|125
|122
|144,595
|109,418
|Columbia
|2
|1
|758
|1,595
|Cowlitz
|30
|29
|25,277
|33,052
|Douglas
|10
|9
|8,359
|12,362
|Ferry
|2
|1
|1,376
|2,780
|Franklin
|15
|14
|11,758
|19,525
|Garfield
|2
|2
|430
|1,000
|Grant
|19
|18
|11,597
|23,998
|Grays Harb
|20
|19
|16,250
|20,521
|Island
|24
|23
|28,238
|23,471
|Jefferson
|12
|11
|16,288
|7,421
|King
|595
|594
|850,046
|309,518
|Kitsap
|79
|77
|88,700
|64,934
|Kittitas
|11
|10
|11,755
|12,870
|Klickitat
|7
|6
|5,840
|6,421
|Lewis
|23
|22
|14,452
|29,772
|Lincoln
|4
|3
|1,752
|5,070
|Mason
|18
|17
|16,768
|18,881
|Okanogan
|11
|10
|8,686
|11,488
|Pacific
|7
|6
|6,651
|6,945
|Pend Oreil
|4
|3
|2,723
|5,527
|Pierce
|227
|227
|238,551
|212,889
|San Juan
|6
|5
|9,052
|3,479
|Skagit
|35
|31
|34,060
|32,159
|Skamania
|4
|3
|3,366
|3,489
|Snohomish
|213
|212
|238,453
|186,491
|Spokane
|145
|141
|133,177
|154,369
|Stevens
|15
|15
|7,421
|18,616
|Thurston
|82
|79
|92,191
|68,185
|Wahkiakum
|2
|1
|1,250
|1,609
|Walla Wlla
|16
|13
|13,691
|13,722
|Whatcom
|64
|63
|80,694
|54,035
|Whitman
|11
|9
|10,496
|8,228
|Yakima
|55
|54
|42,967
|49,532
|Totals
|2,000
|1,950
|2,265,075
|1,648,895
AP Elections 11-13-2020 09:03
