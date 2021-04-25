WHL 2020-21 Standings

WHL 2020-21 Regular Season All Times Eastern East Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Brandon 22 17 3 2 0 97 55 36 Winnipeg 22 16 5 1 0 90 63 33 Saskatoon 22 14 5 2 1 70 56 31 Regina 22 9 10 2 1 71 85 21 Prince Albert 22 8 10 3 1 61 72 20 Moose Jaw 23 8 13 2 0 67 90 18 Swift Current 23 6 16 1 0 67 102 13 Central Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Edmonton 18 16 1 0 1 85 30 33 Medicine Hat 18 12 5 0 1 70 53 25 Calgary 16 8 6 2 0 56 56 18 Lethbridge 19 7 10 2 0 65 89 16 Red Deer 19 2 15 2 0 44 92 6 B.C. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Kamloops 12 10 2 0 0 50 30 20 Vancouver 13 9 4 0 0 47 33 18 Kelowna 7 5 2 0 0 30 23 10 Prince George 13 4 7 1 1 35 47 10 Victoria 13 1 11 1 0 32 61 3 U.S. Division GP W L OTL SOL GF GA Pt Everett 16 13 3 0 0 65 29 26 Portland 15 7 5 3 0 53 51 17 Seattle 15 7 8 0 0 44 51 14 Spokane 14 4 7 2 1 35 53 11 Tri-City 12 5 7 0 0 29 42 10 Note: Depending upon number of postponed or cancelled games, teams will be ranked at conclusion of season based upon winning percentage (schedule subject to change); Winning team receives two points; a team losing in overtime or shootout receives one, which is registered in the OTL or SOL column. Sunday's results Swift Current 4 Moose Jaw 2 (at Regina) Seattle at Portland Lethbridge at Calgary Medicine Hat at Edmonton Kamloops vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.) Regina vs. Brandon (at Regina) Spokane at Tri-City (ppd., virus) Saturday's results Calgary 7 Lethbridge 2 Edmonton 4 Medicine Hat 1 Kelowna 4 Vancouver 3 Portland 6 Seattle 3 Medicine Hat at Red Deer (ppd., virus) Tri-City at Everett (ppd., virus) At Regina Brandon 5 Prince Albert 4 (OT) Monday's games Winnipeg vs. Prince Albert (at Regina), 6 p.m. Moose Jaw vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 10 p.m. Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m. Tuesday's games Everett at Portland, 8 p.m. Winnipeg at Regina, 8 p.m. Vancouver at Kamloops, 10 p.m. Kelowna vs. Victoria (at Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m. Wednesday's games Brandon vs. Saskatoon (at Regina), 6 p.m. Tri-City at Spokane, 9:10 p.m. Prince Albert vs. Swift Current (at Regina), 10 p.m. Kamloops vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m. Seattle at Everett, 10:05 p.m. Thursday's games Medicine Hat at Lethbridge, 9 p.m. Calgary at Red Deer, 9 p.m. Vancouver at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m. Friday's games Everett at Portland, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Calgary, 9 p.m. Victoria vs. Prince George (at Kamloops, B.C.), 10 p.m. Kamloops at Kelowna, 10:05 p.m. Saturday, May 1 Tri-City at Portland, 8 p.m. Seattle at Spokane, 8:10 p.m. Edmonton at Red Deer, 9 p.m. Kelowna at Kamloops, 10 p.m. Vancouver vs. Victoria (Kelowna, B.C.), 10:05 p.m. Sunday, May 2 Red Deer at Calgary, 6 p.m. Portland at Seattle, 8:05 p.m. Everett at Spokane, 8:05 p.m. Medicine at Lethbridge, 9 p.m. Prince George vs. Vancouver (at Kamloops, B.C.), 9 p.m.