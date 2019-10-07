WHL Roundup: Greig, Burzan lead Wheat Kings in shootout win over Blades

SASKATOON - Ridly Greig and Luka Burzan scored shootout goals to lift the Brandon Wheat Kings to a 5-4 victory over the Saskatoon Blades on Sunday in the Western Hockey League.

Greig also scored twice in regulation for Brandon (3-4-0), Connor Gutenberg had the tying goal with 18 seconds remaining in the third period, and Lynden McCallum rounded out the offence.

Tristen Robins, Zach Huber, Kyle Crnkovic and Riley McKay supplied goals for the Blades (3-3-1).

Wheat Kings goaltender Jiri Patera stopped 26 shots. Saskatoon's Nolan Maier made 29 saves.

---

HITMEN 5 WINTERHAWKS 2

CALGARY — Tye Carriere and Orca Wiesblatt had a goal and an assist apiece and Jack McNaughton stopped 31 shots to as the Hitmen (4-0-1) downed Portland (3-2-0).

---

WARRIORS 3 PATS 0

MOOSE JAW, Sask. — Bailey Brkin stopped all 19 shots he faced and Carson Denomie scored his fourth goal of the season as the Warriors (4-1-0) defeated Regina (1-6-0).

---

SILVERTIPS 4 CHIEFS 3

SPOKANE, Wash. — Bryce Kindopp's second of the game stood as the winner 3:53 into the third period, Michal Gut had three assists, and Everett (3-2-0) held on to defeat the Chiefs (3-2-1).

---